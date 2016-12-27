Carrie Fisher may be gone, but General Leia lives on in “Episode VIII” next December

The grief is still hitting a lot of people, so this probably won’t make you feel altogether better. But it’s worth taking some comfort in the fact that, although Carrie Fisher died today (just four days after a devastating heart attack), we will still get to see her in all her glory next year.
That’s when Star Wars: Episode VIII comes out. Since the film finished shooting last summer, according to TheWrap, that means one more full film’s worth of Fisher delights. And—spoiler alert—there’s also the delight of seeing her in Rogue One, which is in theaters now.
"She was Princess Leia to the world but a special friend to all of us. We will miss her dearly." -Kathleen Kennedy https://t.co/E96OuqnFQL pic.twitter.com/lr0rm0sRxc
— Star Wars (@starwars) December 27, 2016