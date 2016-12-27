Carrie Fisher passes away–way too soon. RIP.

Days after having a terrible heart attack on board a plane headed for Los Angeles, the much-loved actress succumbed today.

There had been speculation she might recover, especially after reports her brother had said she was in “stable” condition. Alas, it was not to be. She will truly be missed.

Saw Star Wars as a kid & declared I wanted to be Princess Leia when I grew up. Lost a piece of my childhood today. https://t.co/gBPATWE0mT — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 27, 2016

Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher‘s Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher was an unapologetic feminist in an era even more hostile and inflexible than today. Our lives will be less without her. https://t.co/1MBSnfPC2P — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) December 27, 2016