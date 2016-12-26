Now you can mail items to Goodwill for free

Now that you’ve opened all those presents, are you ready to purge a few things from your closet to make room?

Goodwill has partnered this season with a number of online retailers to make it even easier to donate your unwanted items to the charity. To donate, just fill any empty shipping boxes you have, and then print out a free shipping label from GiveBackBox.com to attach to its outside.

You can then drop your box off at any UPS or USPS location, and they’ll handle delivering it to a participating Goodwill location.