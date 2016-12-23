After backlash, Rockette performance at Trump’s inauguration will be voluntary

When the owners of the Radio City Rockettes accepted an invitation for the group to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, some of the dancers protested and threatened to boycott the event.

An email sent to the Rockettes from the American Guild of Variety Artists, the union that represents the dancers, said that full-time employees would be required to perform, regardless of their political beliefs, the blog BroadwayWorld reported.

Though the email from the AGVA official claimed that the job “has nothing to do with anyone’s political leanings,” performing cheerfully at Trump’s inauguration is indeed a public political act that some of the dancers expressed moral opposition to on social media.

After public pressure, Rockettes’ owner Madison Square Garden Company issued a statement saying that the event will be voluntary.

The AGVA has yet to respond and there is no word on how many of the full-time or freelance dancers will perform at the inauguration.

