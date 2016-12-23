Morning intel: High hopes for new Ebola vaccine, Tesla update coming soon

• Ikea has reached a $50 million settlement, pending court approval, with three U.S. families whose toddlers died after becoming pinned under the Swedish company’s popular Malm dressers.
• Italian police have killed a Tunisian man who was the main suspect in Monday’s Berlin Christmas market truck attack.
• Researchers have developed an Ebola vaccine that appears to offer 100% protection against the deadly virus. The drug is awaiting regulatory approval.
• Tesla CEO Elon Musk says a new autopilot system for Tesla electric cars could roll out as early as next week.
Looks like we might be ready to rollout most of Autopilot functionality for HW2 towards the end of next week
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2016