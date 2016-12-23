Morning intel: High hopes for new Ebola vaccine, Tesla update coming soon

• Ikea has reached a $50 million settlement , pending court approval, with three U.S. families whose toddlers died after becoming pinned under the Swedish company’s popular Malm dressers.

• Italian police have killed a Tunisian man who was the main suspect in Monday’s Berlin Christmas market truck attack.

• Researchers have developed an Ebola vaccine that appears to offer 100% protection against the deadly virus. The drug is awaiting regulatory approval.

• Tesla CEO Elon Musk says a new autopilot system for Tesla electric cars could roll out as early as next week.