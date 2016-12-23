Maple lost money on average on every meal it delivered in 2015, according to internal documents

An internal presentation for Maple investors that was obtained by Recode shows just how difficult it is to make money as a food-delivery startup. In the last year, SpoonRocket shut down and other competitors like Munchery and Postmates have faced small funding rounds. And Maple seems to have lost money on average on every meal it delivered in 2015, for an operating loss of $9 million on $2.7 million in gross revenue, according to Recode. By March of this year, the company started making 30 cents a meal—a gross margin of 2%.