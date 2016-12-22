Avril Lavigne accuses Mark Zuckerberg of “bullying” Nickelback in Jarvis video

I have to admit: When I watched Mark Zuckerberg ‘s video yesterday, purportedly from the perspective of his new AI home assistant Jarvis–which I exclusively profiled earlier this week–I thought his joke in the video making fun of Nickelback was mildly funny. So I moved right along.

Turns out not everyone is laughing. Pop star Avril Lavigne, who used to be married to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, certainly isn’t. This afternoon, she posted an open note to Zuckerberg on Twitter, straight up accusing the Facebook CEO of bullying when he lightheartedly asserted Nickelback doesn’t have any good songs (you’ll have to watch the video below). She wrote that the jab was in “poor taste” and that someone with a platform as large as his “may want to be more responsible with promoting bullying.” She also noted that anti-Nickelback jokes are tired, and oh, by the way, the band has sold 50 million albums.