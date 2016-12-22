Evening intel: Uber’s desert retreat; Christmas Day bomb plot; Apple gets iSnubbed 

• After fighting with regulators in its hometown of San Francisco, Uber has decided to relocate one of its self-driving car tests to Arizona . The company said today its cars are shipping to Arizona now. Meanwhile, the state’s governor, Doug Ducey , said he is waiting with open arms .

• Authorities in Australia have arrested seven people they say were planning a series of Christmas Day bomb attacks in Melbourne, Bloomberg reports. The men were reportedly inspired by ISIS.

• The latest MacBook Pro is the first MacBook to not get a recommendation from Consumer Reports, 9to5Mac points out. The model is said to suffer from significant battery-life issues.

• The parent company of Billboard magazine and the Hollywood Reporter has acquired the music assets of SpinMedia, which include Vibe and Stereogum, in addition to Spin. The company is calling it the “world’s largest music brand.” Spin magazine folded its print edition in 2012; Vibe’s folded in 2014.