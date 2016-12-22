The U.S. is now asking foreign travelers for their social media accounts

In a move billed as another tool in the fight against terrorism, the U.S. government has quietly begun asking visitors from a number of countries who plan to stay up to 90 days to provide authorities with their social media accounts upon arrival, Politico reported Thursday.
The initiative, which took effect Tuesday, has been fiercely opposed by privacy advocates. It asks the visitors to optionally provide their account IDs for services like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and even Google+.
[Photo: James Tourtellotte/U.S. Customs and Border Protection]