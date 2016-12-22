From Tesla to Fiat: Here are the best and worst car brands according to Consumer Reports

Merry Christmas, Elon Musk. Tesla topped the latest “Owner Satisfaction Survey” from Consumer Reports, with 91% of owners saying they would buy the brand again. Porsche, Audi, and Subaru rounded out the top four for the second year in a row, the report says. Fiat was on the bottom of the list, with just 53% saying they’d buy another one. Nissan, Infiniti, and Acura were slightly above that.