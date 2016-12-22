From Tesla to Fiat: Here are the best and worst car brands according to Consumer Reports

Merry Christmas, Elon Musk. Tesla topped the latest “Owner Satisfaction Survey” from Consumer Reports, with 91% of owners saying they would buy the brand again. Porsche, Audi, and Subaru rounded out the top four for the second year in a row, the report says. Fiat was on the bottom of the list, with just 53% saying they’d buy another one. Nissan, Infiniti, and Acura were slightly above that.
According to Consumer Reports, “rankings represent owner sentiment across each brand’s product line.” Read the full list here.