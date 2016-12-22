With Apple Watch, watch those Pokémon go

Although it’s no longer the mobile app superstar of the moment (that title has, for now at least, gone to Super Mario Run), Pokémon Go is still one of the year’s biggest tech successes, and its developer, Niantic, wants to continue the momentum–by bringing the hit augmented reality game to the Apple Watch.
Niantic is also making the case that playing Pokémon Go on the Apple Watch is a perfect match–it logs gameplay as a workout. The fact that people playing the game since its July release have walked the equivalent of 200,000 trips around the planet is something the company is particularly proud of.