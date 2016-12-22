This grassroots effort to give hats to every child with cancer is now a $18 million company

In 2012, two college buddies, Zach Quinn and Brian Keller, launched apparel company called Love Your Melon with the goal of putting a hat on the head of every child with cancer. (The name is a play on the idea of loving your head, since many kids lose their hair during chemotherapy.)

The company donates 50% of net proceeds from each sale to find a cure for pediatric cancer and helping individual families. They’ve now built an ambassador network of more than 12,000 college students who spread the company’s mission through events with children in hospitals. The model has attracted celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Jessica Simpson, and Justin Bieber, who have worn the hats in solidarity with the cause. This has allowed the company to grow from revenues of just over $60,000 in 2013 to $18 million in 2016.

[Image via Love Your Melon]