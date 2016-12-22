Facebook is getting a lot more data requests from world governments

Government officials around the world—and especially in the United States—are knocking on Facebook’s door more often. The social network today released its semiannual report on global government requests , showing that it received 59,229 data requests for the first half of 2016 . That’s a 27% increase over the last six months of 2015, the company said.

The majority of requests come from law enforcement in the United States, and those are going up, too. In the first half of the year, U.S. officials sent 23,854 requests for data from 38,951 user accounts. That’s up from 19,235 requests and 30,041 for the prior period.

Facebook says it produces at least some data in about 80% of the cases. Read the full report here.

[Image: Facebook]