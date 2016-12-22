This Russian military group hacked both the DNC and the Ukrainian army, says cybersecurity firm

There is strong evidence that Fancy Bear, a unit of Russia’s military intelligence agency, hacked the Democratic National Committee as part of the Kremlin’s effort to interfere in the 2016 election, cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike tells the Washington Post. The malware used in that intrusion was linked to malware employed by the group to hack an Android app used by the Ukrainian army during its fight with pro-Russian separatists over the last three years. CrowdStrike has always suspected that Fancy Bear was behind the DNC hack, it has not elevated its findings to “high confidence,” reports the Post.
