Safilo’s new fashionable mood-assessing smartglasses will debut at CES 

If Google Glasses were too unfashionable for you, then maybe the new smartglasses from Safilo Group are a better fit. The Italian company that makes frames for Dior, Fendi, and Hugo Boss is partnering with Canadian startup InteraXon on a new pair of internet-connected glasses that they will debut at CES 2017. They come equipped with five sensors behind the ears and on the bridge of the nose that measure brainwaves, reports Engadget. The sensors then send those metrics to an app that measures your state of mind and helps you relax.