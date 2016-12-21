Evening intel: Mars blasts sugar-coated study; Honda in talks with Waymo; China box-office slump

• Today in “you can’t make this stuff up,” a new study concludes that current recommendations on sugar limits are based on weak evidence, but as it turns out, the study was funded by a group that included Coca-Cola, Hershey, and Red Bull . According to the AP , Mars Inc. is criticizing the study.

• Elsewhere in Big Candy, Hershey just named Michele Buck as its chief executive. She had been the company’s COO.

• Waymo, the self-driving car unit spinning out of Alphabet, is in talks with Honda to put its autonomous tech into Honda vehicles, the carmaker said today.

• China’s exploding box office is in a bit of a slump. Ticket sales there had been projected to surpass North American ticket sales sometime next year, but it could be as long as five years, The Wrap’s Matt Pressberg reports. China’s box office raked in $6.8 billion in 2015.

• The creator of “Pantsuit Nation,” a pro-Hillary Facebook community, has secured a book deal. But she’s facing backlash from members who say the deal betrays the forum’s core function as a safe space for sharing ideas, the New York Times reports.

• Doug Herzog, the influential Viacom executive who was one of the forces behind the rise of Comedy Central in the Jon Stewart and South Park era, is leaving the troubled media company after 27 years, Variety reports. Viacom, which has been beset by infighting in its upper ranks, recently installed a new CEO.