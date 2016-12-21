Nokia sues Apple for allegedly violating 32 patents, Apple says Nokia is desperate

The patent wars never end. They are a fact of life in the phone business. Nokia, or what remains of it, says Apple infringed its patents covering display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding. Nokia filed suit in three German courts and in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, where many patent claims are filed. The Finnish company says its been trying to work out a licensing deal with Apple for a couple of years, but has now given up on the talks.