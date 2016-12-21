Nokia sues Apple for allegedly violating 32 patents, Apple says Nokia is desperate

The patent wars never end. They are a fact of life in the phone business. Nokia, or what remains of it, says Apple infringed its patents covering display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding. Nokia filed suit in three German courts and in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, where many patent claims are filed. The Finnish company says its been trying to work out a licensing deal with Apple for a couple of years, but has now given up on the talks.
Apple answered by filing an antitrust claim against two small “patent assertion entities” called Acacia Research Corp. and Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc. Apple says Nokia has been distributing its patents to such companies as a way of forming a sort of distributed legal attack. Here’s Apple’s statement in legal documents:
“With its cell phone business dying, Nokia began to seek out willing conspirators and to commence its illegal patent transfer scheme in full force; that scheme has continued in full effect to the present. The driving force behind Nokia’s strategy was to diffuse its patent portfolio and place it in the hands of PAEs.”