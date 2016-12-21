New “Blade Runner 2049” images suggest a visual approach similar to the 1982 original

To me, Ridley Scott’s 1982 adaptation of the Philip K. Dick novel is perhaps the best science fiction movie ever made, and one of the most important events in science fiction, period. No wonder the hype is already considerable around Denis Villeneuve’s sequel , which will premier next October. A short trailer has already been released featuring Ryan Gosling’s Agent K and Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard.

The new photos that surfaced today at Entertainment Weekly give new clues to how deftly Villeneuve will handle perhaps Blade Runner’s most important element—the sets, the mood, the vibe. The original Blade Runner movie’s sets are legendary, a careful mix of old, decayed L.A. architecture with neon and super high-tech gadgetry. Some of the new pics suggest a color palette similar to the original, but others seem to have been shot through an orange filter.

You can see all seven new images at Entertainment Weekly.