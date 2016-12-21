Snapchat opens a research center in China, even though it’s banned there

Snap Inc. isn’t going to let a little thing like being banned in China stop it from having a presence there. The company has opened an R&D center in the southern city of Shenzhen, CNN reports, and it already employs about 20 people. The office will focus on driving tech development of Spectacles, the whimsical camera goggles Snap unveiled in September. Snap’s signature app, Snapchat, is blocked in China, and there’s no sign that will change soon. Still, the company is gearing up for an IPO next year, and it’s growing by leaps and bounds. It says it employs more than 1,500 people worldwide.