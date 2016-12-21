Morning intel: IBM and Oracle staffers protest their bosses getting too cozy with Trump; U.S. cops spend millions on Israeli phone cracking tech

• Yesterday, a manager at Oracle resigned in protest at co-CEO Safra Katz’s decision to join the Trump transition team. IBM staffers signed a petition saying they are disappointed with CEO Ginni Rometty’s recent outreach to Trump and asserted their right to refuse to participate in government contracts that violate civil liberties.

• Motherboard, after studying more than 2,000 pages of invoices and other documents, reports that U.S. state police have spent millions on technology from Cellebrite, an Israeli company that pulls data from mobile phones.

• Super Mario Run has become the fastest iOS game to reach 25 million downloads, a feat it achieved in four days. At the same time, users have given the game a poor rating, which has caused Nintendo‘s shares to tank.