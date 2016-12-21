Some IBM and Oracle staffers are protesting their bosses’ outreach to Trump 

He’s not a household name but Oracle cloud computing manager George Polisner made waves in the tech world yesterday with his decision to resign in protest at co-CEO Safra Catz’s recent move to join the Trump transition team. In a post on LinkedIn that is illustrated with a picture of Catz meeting with Trump at last week’s tech summit, Polisner announced his decision to resign in principle, explaining that Trump “stokes fear, hatred and violence toward people of color, Muslims and immigrants.” Catz shouldn’t have been too surprised—since June Polisner has served as Oregon’s state chairperson of the Democratic Coalition Against Trump and recently launched civ.works, a nonprofit technology platform for civic engagement.