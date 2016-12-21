Super Mario Run just became the fastest iOS game to reach 25 million downloads

The Nintendo game surpassed the 25 million worldwide download threshold in only its first four days of release, reports app analyst SensorTower. That’s an impressive feat, considering the game only debuted on iOS alone and not Android, which has a larger user base. With its four-day run Super Mario Run destroys other 25 million download record holders Pokémon Go (it took 11 days to reach 25 million) and Clash Royale (12 days). And despite players and critics bemoaning the $10 price tag to unlock the entire game, SensorTower puts the paid upgrade at 2.1 million for a total take for Nintendo in the first four days of release at $21 million.