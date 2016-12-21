AT&T will now block robocalls

The company has debuted its “Call Protect” service that fights robocalls on two different levels, the company announced in a blog post. First, Call Protect will try to attempt to block a robocall from ever reaching your phone on the network level. If AT&T’s service suspects a call is from a robocaller based on its phone number, it simply won’t let the call go through to your phone. Second, if the service isn’t sure whether a number is from a robocaller, but thinks it may be, it will let the call go through to your phone but label it with a fraud warning on your display. Call Protect’s debut today is just five months after the FCC asked wireless providers to offer free robocall blocking services.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens