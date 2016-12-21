advertisement
AT&T will now block robocalls

By Michael Grothaus

The company has debuted its “Call Protect” service that fights robocalls on two different levels, the company announced in a blog post. First, Call Protect will try to attempt to block a robocall from ever reaching your phone on the network level. If AT&T’s service suspects a call is from a robocaller based on its phone number, it simply won’t let the call go through to your phone. Second, if the service isn’t sure whether a number is from a robocaller, but thinks it may be, it will let the call go through to your phone but label it with a fraud warning on your display. Call Protect’s debut today is just five months after the FCC asked wireless providers to offer free robocall blocking services.

