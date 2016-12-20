Evening intel: more Twitter quitters; White House warns of robots; emoji movie blues

• Two more executives are leaving Twitter : CTO Adam Messenger and VP of product Josh McFarland . Messenger had been with Twitter for five years, while McFarland joined the company when it acquired his startup TelApart 18 months ago. The social network has been plagued recently by high-level departures, including its COO, who announced his exit last month.

• In a report today, the White House warned that the U.S. government needs to come up with good solutions for an economy under threat by automation. Apparently that includes funding more research into robotics and artificial intelligence,” Recode reports.

• A glitch took down the website of Southwest Airlines today, interfering with travelers’ ability to check in for flights and use other services. The company says some services have been restored as of Tuesday afternoon, USA Today reports.

• In an interview with the AP, cinema legend Martin Scorsese lamented the death of cinema. The seminal director cited shifting viewing habits, the proliferation of video content, and movie-industry superficiality—all of which, he says, have coalesced to diminish the once-powerful allure of the big screen.

And speaking of the death of cinema, Sony Pictures Animation is working on a movie about emojis, to which we can only respond with a big fat :(????