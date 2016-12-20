Facebook could face $500,000 fine each time it doesn’t remove fake news posts under proposed German law

Under a law being considered by Germany’s coalition government, social media platforms could be fined as much as 500,000 euros (about $522,000) each time they don’t remove posts flagged as fake news within 24 hours, reports Ars Technica. And subjects of such stories would be empowered to request corrections under the proposal. “Market dominating platforms like Facebook will be legally required to build a legal protection office in Germany that is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” parliamentary chair of the Social Democratic Party Thomas Oppermann told Der Spiegel.