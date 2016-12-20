These retailers are pledging to stop the practice of “on call” work shifts

Disney, Aeropostale, Carter’s, David’s Tea, PacSun, and Zumiez said Tuesday that they will stop requiring their retail employees to work “on call” shifts. The practice requires those employees to call in before a shift to determine whether they need to show up that day—something that often forces low-wage workers to keep a day open and arrange things like child care, only to discover that they don’t need to work and won’t even be compensated for their time.