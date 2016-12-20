Gaza’s only startup accelerator needs money to keep the lights on (literally)

Gaza Sky Geeks, the only startup accelerator in the besieged Palestinian territory, is hoping to raise some cash. Its latest crowdfunding campaign has a simple goal: to keep electricity flowing to its co-working space in Gaza City. The accelerator is hoping to acquire a generator to keep electricity running longer than the six hours per day that Gaza residents typically get.

Since 2007, the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip has been under an economic and military blockade, under which Israel and Egypt have sealed its borders and limited the population’s access to various goods and raw materials, including gas and electricity. The controversial blockade is viewed as a necessary anti-terrorism measure by some and a devastating human-rights violation by others. Gaza Sky Geeks, however, is focused less on the politics of the war-torn region and more on its mission of fostering entrepreneurship in a territory with the highest unemployment rate on the planet.