Morgan Freeman is the voice of Zuckerberg’s Jarvis—because of course he is

Who doesn’t love a voice that is scientifically proven to make us feel safe and secure waking us up every morning? For Mark Zuckerberg and his family, that’s exactly what they’ll be getting now that Morgan Freeman is the voice of Jarvis, the home AI assistant Zuck built over the last year.
In a video Zuckerberg released this morning, we see him and his family interacting with a tongue-in-cheek version of Jarvis voiced by Freeman (with some Arnold Schwarzenegger cameos thrown in for good measure). When I visited Zuckerberg’s spacious Silicon Valley home last week for a Jarvis demo, however, Freeman hadn’t done the voice work and all I got was an intro to the standard robotic voice version.