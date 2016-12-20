Idoni is reinventing a classic Italian shoe for the busy American woman

Amanda Carye, founder of Idoni, was frustrated about having to switch shoes throughout the day. She would wear sneakers on her long commute by foot, then switch into more stylish shoes when she reached the office. On a visit to Northern Italy, where there are still many family-owned shoe factories, she decided to work with a local craftsman to prototype and create her ideal shoe. The result, which just launched, is a product inspired by a traditional Venetian shoe called the furlane: It has a rubber sole to provide traction, a comfortable insole, and an exterior made of velvet or shimmery lurex.

The shoes are made in Italy and are sold directly to consumers online for $135 a pair. Idoni is part of a trend, as brands like Everlane and M.Gemi create shoes in Italian factories, but are able to sell the products at reasonable prices because they are cutting out the middleman markup.