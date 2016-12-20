advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The EU has slapped Facebook with an antitrust complaint over its WhatsApp acquisition

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

European Union regulators say that Facebook may have intentionally misled them when it sought their approval to purchase WhatsApp, reports Bloomberg. Facebook acquired the messaging app in 2014 for $22 billion. Bloomberg says that if Facebook is found guilty, it could face fines of up to 1% of annual sales for providing “incorrect or misleading information” during the EU’s review of the acquisition. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life