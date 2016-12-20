Apple is in discussions to manufacture some of its products in India

The iPhone maker outlined its proposed Indian manufacturing plans in a letter to the government last month, reports the Wall Street Journal. In addition to outlining its manufacturing plans in India, the letter requested financial incentives to move ahead with its plans. The letter shows how Apple is aggressively trying to gain a larger foothold in the world’s second-largest mobile phone market. Currently, Apple has less than a 5% market share in the country. In June, India said foreign companies like Apple could open retail stores in the country provided they source 30% or more of their manufacturing materials from Indian vendors.