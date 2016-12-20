The families of Orlando’s Pulse nightclub massacre are suing Google, Facebook, and Twitter

The federal civil suit was filed on Monday and alleges that the tech companies provided “material support” to ISIS and helped to radicalize shooter Omar Mateen, reports Fox News. The lawsuit says that Facebook, Twitter, and Google’s YouTube provided “the terrorist group ISIS with accounts they use to spread extremist propaganda, raise funds, and attract new recruits.” It further alleges that “without Defendants Twitter, Facebook, and Google (YouTube), the explosive growth of ISIS over the last few years into the most feared terrorist group in the world would not have been possible.” The Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting was the worst mass shooting in modern American history with 49 people killed and 53 people wounded.
