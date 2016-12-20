Uber lost over $800 million in its third quarter

The $800 million loss brings the company’s total loss for the first nine months of the year to $2.2 billion, and the company could see losses top $3 billion by the time the year is over, reports Bloomberg . Sources also revealed other financials for the company, including:

• Uber generated about $3.76 billion in net revenue in the first nine months of 2016.

• Uber should reach $5.5 billion in total net revenue this year.

• Uber’s bookings, which are the total combined value of the fares that riders pay, were $5.4 billion in the third quarter.

• In the first quarter, Uber’s bookings were $3.8 billion, and in the second quarter they were $5 billion.

• Uber’s net revenue, which is the money Uber makes after paying its drivers, was $1.7 billion in the third quarter.

• In the first quarter, net revenue was $960 million, and in the second quarter it was $1.1 billion.