Newt Gingrich suggests changing the ethics laws to better suit a Trump presidency

“We’ve never seen this kind of wealth in the White House, and so traditional rules don’t work,” Gingrich said about Trump’s business interests. “We’re going to have to think up a whole new approach.”

Yes. Let’s make the 239-year-old U.S. government fit its ethics laws to the needs of the reality show star/president-elect, instead of the other way around. That way Trump’s webwork of worldwide investments, which may or may not represent conflicts of interest, will no longer be a problem. Another good idea, Newt.