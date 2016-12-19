Cook: Apple has “great desktops” in its future

In the same internal message string that Cook explained why he flew to New York to meet with Donald Trump , he also fended off speculation that his company might be finished making desktop computers. Cook’s words:

“Some folks in the media have raised the question about whether we’re committed to desktops. If there’s any doubt about that with our teams, let me be very clear: We have great desktops in our roadmap, nobody should worry about that.”

Apple has been focused on designing and selling new iPhones, and has taken far longer than usual to update the iMac desktop line. Cook said that while the small size of laptops puts limits on specs, desktops are a chance to offer large, beautiful displays and lots of processing power and storage.