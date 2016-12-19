Evening intel: Google worries privacy groups, Tim Cook explains it all, Disney’s $7B milestone

• Two privacy groups are asking the FTC to look into a recent policy change that allows Google to build more expansive profiles on its users , WSJ reports .

• In a note to employees obtained by TechCrunch, Apple chief Tim Cook explained why he attended Donald Trump‘s big tech summit in New York last week: “Personally, I’ve never found being on the sideline a successful place to be.”

• Thanks to the success this weekend of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Disney just became the first movie studio in history to hit $7 billion in box-office ticket sales in a single year, AFP reports.

• Nine people are dead and at least 50 injured after a tractor-trailor truck rammed through a crowd at an outdoor Christmas market in Berlin. CNN reports that the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

• And having passed the 270 vote threshold, Donald Trump is going to be the 45th president of the United States.