Donald Trump just passed 270 Electoral College votes

Well, it’s over, folks: Republican electors in Texas just pushed Donald Trump beyond the 270 vote threshold he needs to secure a White House victory, according to an AP analysis late Monday afternoon. Thirty-six of the state’s electors voted for Trump, while one voted for John Kasich and another for Ron Paul. A number of states have not completed voting, but the process is little more than a formality at this point. According to the New York Times, the voting has unfolded thus far with “scant evidence of the anti-Trump revolt among electors that some of his critics had hoped would occur.”