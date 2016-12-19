Mark Zuckerberg programmed Jarvis, his home AI assistant, not to freak out over nuances in language

If you’re an Adele fan, you probably like the song “Someone like you.” And if you’re Mark Zuckerberg and wanted to listen to music similar to hers, you might tell Jarvis, the home AI assistant you built, to play “someone like Adele.” Just as you might ask it to “play some Adele” if you wanted to hear “Hello” and her other mega-hits.

Zuckerberg knew those phrases would probably sound quite similar to Jarvis, but he didn’t want it to balk at doing what he asked if he used them or other commands with subtle linguistic nuance. So, as he told me for my exclusive feature on Jarvis, he made sure the AI assistant could properly parse them. No sense building such a system if you ask it to play Adele and it trots out Katy Perry.