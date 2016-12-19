What could go wrong? Startup sells med device before getting regulatory approval

The company raised funds and sold its device on Indiegogo before it got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to do so. This week, Scanadu announced that it will shut down the device in order to comply with regulations. As you might imagine, customers are not happy.

Wrong order!

Sell medical device-> Finish medical device -> Seek regulatory approval https://t.co/mRyRSwmGI9 — Christina Farr (@chrissyfarr) December 19, 2016