The world’s largest consumer electronics extravaganza will have the largest-ever VR/AR showcase

If you’ve ever been to CES, you know that it can be overwhelming, exhausting, and both lots of fun and an incredible frustration. And if you’re interested in virtual reality or augmented reality, the show, taking place in Las Vegas the first week of January is going to be the place to be.
CES said this morning that this year’s consumer electronics bacchanalia will have the world’s largest-ever collection of VR and AR products, 70 in total. If you’re counting at home, that’s a 50% increase over CES 2016.
[Photo: Flickr user ETC-USC]