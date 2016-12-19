Mark Zuckerberg controls Jarvis, the home AI assistant he built, with a Messenger bot and iPhone app

Although the Facebook CEO named the system he’s been working on for the last year as his 2016 personal-growth challenge after Tony Stark’s amazing AI butler, Zuck’s is a bit less showy. Rather than incredible holograms and floating graphics, it’s really an AI brain with a Messenger bot and iPhone app front end, as Zuckerberg explained to me when I visited his beautiful Silicon Valley house last week for my exclusive profile of Jarvis.