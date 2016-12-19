advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

More Americans than ever are buying things online

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Every year more and more people do their shopping online, and now a new report from Pew Research shows that nearly 80% of Americans have made an online purchase. The new report highlights how digital shopping is slowly eating into physical retail sales.  

On Cyber Monday this year, shoppers spent $3.39 billion, according to Adobe figures. And in the third quarter of 2016, e-commerce sales made up a record 8.4% of all retail sales. That’s a 15.7% increase over the same time last year. In addition to the 79% who have shopped online, Pew reports that 51% of people surveyed have shopped on their phone, and 15% have been led to a sale by clicking on a social media link. Not surprisingly, a majority of people say they prefer to shop in stores, but one of the big factors driving them online is cheaper prices. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life