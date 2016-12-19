Zuckerberg’s Jarvis project reconnected him to Facebook engineering experience

Although he’s done lots of small coding projects over the years, it’s been quite some time since he did anything on the order of Jarvis, the home AI assistant he’s built over the last year–and that I exclusively profiled this morning .

The project was both an exciting exploration of the state of artificial intelligence–a field that’s essential to Facebook’s future–and a way for Zuck to reconnect himself to the daily experience of the thousands of engineers he manages, as well as to the engineering culture that’s at the core of one of the world’s most important tech companies.