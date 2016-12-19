When Mark Zuckerberg needed a coding primer to build Jarvis, he got it–and quick

Every Facebook engineer, from new college grad to VP-level veteran, goes through an intensive six-week program called Bootcamp that’s intended to help them learn the ins and outs of the company’s massive code base and the ever-evolving set of programming tools they have at their disposal.

Bootcamp didn’t launch until two years after Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook in his Harvard dorm room. And Zuck is a little too busy to take six weeks off for such a thing, but when he set out to code Jarvis, the home AI assistant he’s built for his family, he needed to get up to speed on the tools he was going to use.

As I report in my exclusive on Jarvis, Zuckerberg needn’t have worried. “I didn’t go through a formal Bootcamp,” he told me in his beautiful Silicon Valley home. “But when I ask people questions, you can imagine that they respond pretty quickly.”