Mark Zuckerberg built a home AI assistant for his family–and I got to see it

The weirdest thing about visiting Mark Zuckerberg‘s beautiful home in a posh Silicon Valley neighborhood is that when he comes to his front door to welcome you, you have to blink for just a moment to make sure the man standing in front of you in exactly the same outfit–grey t-shirt, jeans, short brown hair–you’ve seen in countless pictures and videos isn’t an avatar.
But no, that really was Zuck greeting me for my visit to check out Jarvis, the home AI assistant he's been building for his family over the last year for his 2016 personal-growth challenge.