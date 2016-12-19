advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

“Blade Runner 2049” is here, but may not be bringing any answers with it

By Eric Alt1 minute Read

Harrison Ford’s trip through iconic roles past continues. We have no idea if Blade Runner 2049 will have Force Awakens success (we’d wager no), but at least this first teaser lets us know that the look and feel are going to be consistent with Ridley Scott’s 1982 original

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life