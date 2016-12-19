advertisement
In one of his last Saturday addresses, Obama defended his net neutrality legacy

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In one of his last Saturday addresses, President Obama strongly defended his record of supporting net neutrality. His comments were notable in light of President-elect Donald Trump’s stated opposition to net neutrality and amid reports that his top tech advisers have expressed skepticism about the concept that phone and cable companies should treat all of the internet traffic on their networks equally. Obama said:

“My administration has done a lot to keep the marketplace fair. We defended a free, open, and accessible internet that doesn’t let service providers pick winners and losers.”

