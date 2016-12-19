Reviews of “Super Mario Run” are causing Nintendo’s share price to tank

It was perhaps the most hotly anticipated smartphone game of 2016, but Super Mario Run has not given the company the boost Nintendo wanted—just the opposite. Shares in the Japanese game legend have plunged 11% since the game’s release on December 15, reports the BBC. The fall in Nintendo’s share price is attributed to the negative reviews of the game (currently at 2.5 stars on the iTunes store) and the relatively high $10 price to unlock the full game. Shares in game maker DeNA Co., which helped Nintendo develop Super Mario Run, are also down by 14% since the game’s release.