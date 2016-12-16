Evening intel: Amazon’s pilot fight; revenge porn stats; more funding for Airbnb

• The union representing Amazon ‘s cargo pilots has launched an online campaign attacking the e-commerce giant’s working conditions and alleging that the company is facing a staffing shortage. As a result, some customers may see delivery delays this holiday season , the union says. Recode has more .

• Kurt Eichenwald, a contributing editor for Vanity Fair who suffers from epilepsy, says a Donald Trump supporter tweeted a strobe-like message at him with the intent to cause a seizure, the Verge reports. Trump has been embroiled in a brawl with the magazine.

• Public health researchers have released what they say are the first comprehensive statistics on “revenge porn.” The study reveals that 10.4 million Americans have been affected by the nonconsensual sharing of explicit photos, either through threats or actual incidents. Revenge porn disproportionately affects internet users who are gay, lesbian, or bisexual, according to the study.

• Airbnb has authorized $153 million in Series F shares, according to a new filing spotted by CB Insights and reported on by TechCrunch. The home-sharing startup is already said to be worth $30 billion.

• In response to questions from BuzzFeed, Google and Apple both said they would not help the incoming Trump administration create a Muslim registry. Oh, and don’t count on any help from Uber either.