Millions sign up for Obamacare, despite talk of repeal 

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

The rate of signups for the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, continues to increase, with more than 4 million people signing up so far. Yesterday alone, Obamacare boasted its biggest day with more than 600,000 people registering for insurance. 

With President-elect Trump describing the legislation as a “disaster,” many proponents of the bill say it’s “remarkable” that open enrollment was such a success. 

The deadline for open enrollment has now been extended until December 19. 

[Photo: Flickr user Will O’Neill]

